Survey: 4.8% families in Northern Mindanao 'food poor' in 2023

A RECENT survey by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that subsistence incidence among Filipino families in Northern Mindanao was at 4.8 percent in 2023.

This indicates that 48 out of the 1,000 Filipino families in the region did not have sufficient income to sustain their minimum basic food needs in 2023.

This also means that a family of five in Northern Mindanao needed to earn at least P9,676 per month in 2023 to meet their family's basic food needs.

In 2021, the proportion of families in the region who were food poor was recorded at 6.2 percent, while it was recorded at 3.9 percent in 2018, the PSA reported.

The agency also noted that the subsistence incidence among families in Northern Mindanao was higher than the subsistence incidence among families at the national level, which was at 2.7 percent in 2023.

Among the provinces in the region, Lanao del Norte posted the highest subsistence incidence among families at 11.1 percent, while Cagayan de Oro has the least at 0.6 percent.

However, in terms of magnitude, Bukidnon had the highest number of food poor families in 2023 at 21,410, while Cagayan de Oro recorded the lowest at 1,230 food poor families. (Jo Ann Sablad)