Sweet designs for this year's 'Paskorela'

SIX motorela drivers from different barangays of Cagayan de Oro took part in this year's "Paskorela," the annual dress-up-your-motorela competition of the city.

With the theme "Candy Land Christmas," the motorelas were decked in pastel colors and sweet-looking decorations.

The pre-judging was conducted on December 7, 2023 at the Gaston Park near the Cagayan de Oro Water Tower. These participating motorelas were judged based on their design (structural integrity of the entry), creativity (originality of concept and relevance to the theme), production elements (music, lights, technical wizardry), and overall impact (how the entry captured the contest theme).

The final judging will be held on December 22, 2023 following the motorcade going to Cagayan de Oro River Boulevard.

According to the City Tourism Office, the winning motorela will receive a P55,000 cash prize. The second placer will get P35,000, while the third placer will receive P25,000. Consolation prizes will also be given to non-winning participants.

Paskorela, one of the Cagayan de Oro City Government’s Christmas celebration activities, is a holiday-themed “Dress Up Your Own Motorela” competition conducted yearly.

It is also to honor the most common public transportation in Cagayan de Oro, which is the motorela.