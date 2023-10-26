The 'Cheating Game' streams on Netflix starting October 26

In “The Cheating Game,’’ Hope (Julie) is an idealistic young professional who thinks she can change the world. She is devoted to

her fiancé and the non-governmental organization (NGO) they’ve built together. Until a sex video of her boyfriend with another woman surfaces.

Walking away from the engagement, the NGO and the life she thought was hers, Hope starts her new career as a content producer in a company.

Unknown to her, this firm moonlights as a troll factory.

She becomes determined never to be outsmarted by a guy again. She designs a ‘cheat sheet’ detailing the ‘anatomy of a cheater’ and uses

this as her guide as she navigates the dating world again.

She then meets Miguel (Rayver), a self-made businessman who exudes green flags for a partner. Hope thought she had found the perfect guy.

But as they become closer, long-kept secrets begin to surface.

Critics commended the film as it depicts a more mature, relatable, and realistic side to modern-day dating.

Acclaimed Filipino screenwriter Ricky Lee described “The Cheating Game” as not a usual rom-com.

"I was expecting a typical rom-com, but it turned out to be so much more!," The National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts said. “Hindi

ko ini-expect ‘yung twist (I didn’t expect the twist),” he added.

“The Cheating Game” is produced by GMA Public Affairs under GMA Pictures and is co-written and directed by best-selling author Rod

Marmol. The film is based on the original concept and story by Peabody award-winning documentary writer and producer Shao Masula and

co-written by Jessie Villabrille, a head writer for some of the distinguished GMA primetime series.

Relive the story of Hope in “The Cheating Game,” available on Netflix Worldwide beginning October 26.