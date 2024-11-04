The Loop by Power Mac Center opens new store in Oro

"Expansion is still the direction we are pursuing in the next couple of years. We want to serve customers' tech needs in every season and occasion, so we choose to be present in more locations in all the regions," said Joey Alvarez, the PMC director for marking and product management.

The Loop by Power Mac Center in Limketkai Center expands the company's presence in Cagayan de Oro, joining The Loop Ayala Malls Centrio, PMC SM City Uptown Cagayan de Oro, and PMC SM CDO Downtown.

According to PMC, the new The Loop store adds a retail presence to the currently existing Mobile Care service center in the same mall. It is located at the mall's second level, North Concourse, with regular store hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (Jo Ann Sablad)