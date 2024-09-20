Things to look forward to in 'Araw ng Lumbia'

THE local government unit of Barangay Lumbia in Cagayan de Oro City is getting ready for its weeklong celebration of 70th Araw ng Lumbia on September 22 to 28, 2024.

What makes this year's celebration special is it's also a soft launching of the barangay's Kasoy Festival, which is set to commence on the second Monday of June next year, Kagawad Shella Ramos, the chairman of the Araw ng Lumbia and the author of the ordinance on Kasoy Festival celebration, said.

According to Ramos, the barangay has prepared several activities for this year's Araw ng Lumbia, beginning with a Motorcade from Lumbia to the City Proper on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Ramos assured that the barangay is ready for any possible incidents that may happen during the weeklong celebration, stating that they have coordinated with several stakeholders to maintain the peace and order during the events.

"Naka-ready na po lahat. May mga naka-assign para po dyan (activities). Meron po tayong tanod, meron po tayong karancho and other stakeholders na tutulong sa celebration," Ramos said.

Other events within the week include:

-- Eucharistic Mass Celebration and La Comediante CDO and Disco at Lumbia Gymnasium on September 23; Mobile Legend Tournament, Lumbia Got Talent, and Mutya ng Kasoy Talent Competition on September 24;

-- Zumba, Poster Making Contest, Search for Kasoy Festival Theme Song, and Mutya ng Kasoy 2024 Competition on September 25;

-- Larong Pinoy and Live Band Concert on September 26;

-- Tree Planting Activity, Barangay Night, and Disco on September 27; and Civil Military Parade, Field Demon, and Glow in the Dark Disco on September 28

"Mga kabarangay amo mong giaghat nga moapil ug makiglambigit sa atoang celebration sa atoang Araw ng Lumbia. Naga prepare kami og mga activities ug mga dula, naa poy mga papremyo nga gi prepare ang barangay council sa atoa alang sa ani nga selebrasyon. Ug ako pud mong giaghat nga inyo pud aghaton ang inyong mga kaila nga mobisita ug motanaw dinhi sa atoang barangay," Ramos said. (SunStar Philippines)