Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta meets GMA Network

Atty. Gozon commended President Ramos-Horta’s leadership and dedication to upholding democracy. Ramos-Horta, a former journalist

and a freedom fighter, has been awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, together with Bishop Carlos Belo, in recognition of their

long-lasting efforts for the peaceful separation of then East Timor from Indonesia.

“We deeply admire your strong commitment not just to democracy but also to journalism. In GMA, we believe that the media are holders of

public trust which is so delicate and crucial for democracy and freedom to flourish in the country,” said Atty. Gozon.

“There is so much to learn from your experience in working for a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor,” he added.

President Ramos-Horta, in turn, thanked GMA Network Inc. for the warmn welcome and recognition, saying that Timor-Leste and the Philippines

shared many similarities.

“I have the greatest respect for Filipinos. Sometimes I joke with American and Chinese friends (that) they fight each other all the time

(over) who will rule the world. I said well while you two are fighting one day we all wake up and the Philippines is ruling the world because

Filipinos are everywhere,” he shared.

Atty. Gozon further said that GMA Network will help deliver factual information on Timor-Leste and its campaign to introduce Asia’s

youngest democracy.

“In GMA, we have a tagline called 'Serbisyong Totoo' or genuine service. This means you can count on us to provide information the

public needs to know without spins without bias,” assured Atty. Gozon.

Joining Atty. Gozon in meeting President Ramos-Horta were GMA Network Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong;

Senior Vice President for Talent Management, Program Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes; Senior Vice

President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso; Senior Vice President and Head of GMA

Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable; and Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz.

President Ramos-Horta was also with Ambassador-designated Timor Leste to the Philippines, His Excellency, Mr. Marciano Octavio Garcia Da

Silva; Director General for Bilateral Affairs Asia & Oceania of MOFAC Mr. Marcos Dos Reis Da Costa; Executive Assistant of the President

Mrs. Grazeila Fatima Liu; Principal Advisor to the President of the Republic Mr. Nelson Santos; Advisor to the President of the Republic

Mr. João Aparicio Guterres; and Director General for Consular and Protocol Affairs Cum Chief of Protocol of the MOFAC Mr. José Amorin

Diaz.

GMA Integrated News and 24 Oras anchor Vicky Morales also had an exclusive interview with President Ramos-Horta, which aired on 24 Oras

last November 10.