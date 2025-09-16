Transformative digital archeology initiative to set sail in Butuan Balangay confab

A TRANSFORMATION digital archeology initiative that promises to enhance Filipinos' understanding of their maritime heritage and precolonial identity will be unveiled during the first Butuan Balangay International Conference on September 18 and 19, 2025.

The University of the Philippines School of Archeology is set to soft-launch the UP Heritage and Archaeology through Big Data and Imagery or HABI Laboratory, a transformative investment in archaeological infrastructure designed to enhance heritage research, conservation and public engagement through digital technologies.

The initiative, led by UP School of Archeology Dean Lee Anthony M. Neri, seeks to supplement traditional documentation methods with digital innovations to enrich understanding and create immersive and accessible experiences that connect contemporary Filipinos with their ancestral seafaring legacy.

"Digital archaeology transforms not just how we work, but what questions we can address about our past," Neri said. "These technologies allow us to see patterns less obvious to the naked eye, reconstruct lost traditions, and most importantly, support the conservation of our heritage, while making it accessible to every Filipino, not just scholars in academic institutions."

The UP HABI Laboratory's soft-launch at the conference will exhibit interactive 3D scanned archaeological sites and materials -- including scans of the Butuan balanagay boat planks from the collaborative research between the UP School of Archeology and the National Museum led by Nero Austero and Rachelle Anne Geline Ureta.

"Digital archaeology gives us tools to preserve artifacts and allow us to better understand our past. As our capabilities improve to include remote sensing technologies, we see the greater potential of identifying more sites to explore and study," conference chair Assoc. Prof. Ligaya Lacsina of the UP Diliman School of Archaeology underscored.

The Butuan Balangay International Conference is collaboration between UP, the Caraga State University, the National Museum, and the City of Butuan to commemorate 50 years since the archeological discovery and excavation of the Butuan balangay boats in Agusan del Norte.

Themed "Maritime Heritage and Sustainable Oceans," this year's conference aims to examine how indigenous knowledge and maritime heritage can inform sustainable ocean practices and conservation strategies for the future through an immersive cultural experience.

The conference welcomes scholars, cultural practitioners, students, and community members. Limited funding may be available for international participants. Register at the conference website (balangay.up.edu.ph) to participate. (PR)