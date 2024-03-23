Ultimate foodie destination in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN de Oro is a bustling city in Northern Mindanao known for its white rapids, especially friendly and warm people (hence, the moniker "City of Golden Friendship") and its delicious food. And at the heart of the city's culinary scene is Missy Bon Bon, a popular restaurant and breadshop that has been a favorite among locals.

Opened in December 2009 as a kiosk, Missy Bon Bon has quickly gained a reputation for its delectable pastries and tasty gelatos. Soon after in April 2010, Missy Bon Bon established its flagship store in Cagayan de Oro.

The breadshop and restaurant perfectly encapsulates the experience diners can expect when they step foot inside.ORO. Missy Bon Bon, a breadshop and restaurant in Cagayan de Oro, perfectly encapsulates the experience diners can expect when they step foot inside.Jo Ann Sablad