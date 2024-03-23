Ultimate foodie destination in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN de Oro is a bustling city in Northern Mindanao known for its white rapids, especially friendly and warm people (hence, the moniker "City of Golden Friendship") and its delicious food. And at the heart of the city's culinary scene is Missy Bon Bon, a popular restaurant and breadshop that has been a favorite among locals.
Opened in December 2009 as a kiosk, Missy Bon Bon has quickly gained a reputation for its delectable pastries and tasty gelatos. Soon after in April 2010, Missy Bon Bon established its flagship store in Cagayan de Oro.
The breadshop and restaurant perfectly encapsulates the experience diners can expect when they step foot inside.ORO. Missy Bon Bon, a breadshop and restaurant in Cagayan de Oro, perfectly encapsulates the experience diners can expect when they step foot inside.Jo Ann Sablad
One of their standout offerings is their wide array of freshly baked breads and pastries. From a good crusty wheat baguette to the crispy barquillos, every item in this store is made with high-quality ingredients and careful attention to detail. Their Ensaymada, a sweet and cheesy pastry that is a Filipino favorite, has garnered a loyal following and is often described as the best in town.
Missy Bon Bon is not just a bread shop, it also offers a full menu of savory dishes that are just as impressive as their pastries. The restaurant, with its simple yet very appealing interior, serves a mix of Filipino and international cuisine. They have western and FIlipino breakfast dishes, fresh salads, tasty pastas, and satisfying lunch and dinner specials.
A must try at Missy Bon Bon is definitely their custom gelato mixes.
Every dish at Missy Bon Bon is made with fresh locally sourced ingredients and bursting with flavor, making every bite a true delight for the taste buds. This joint is perfect for families looking for a fun place to bring their kids, mothers wanting to buy bread for breakfast or snacks, students looking for a place to study or hang out, and working individuals wishing to unwind after a hard day at work.
In addition to their delicious food offerings, Missy Bon Bon also prides itself on its warm and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant's cozy and well lighted interior creates a relaxed and welcoming vibe that encourages diners to linger and savor their meal.
A definite bonus is their friendly staff members who are always ready with a smile and a recommendation, making every visit a memorable experience.
Missy Bon Bon also boasts of its several distinctions from culinary competitions such as the Kumbira and the National Food TV Showdown.
Whether you're a foodie looking to indulge in some of the best pastries and dishes in Cagayan de Oro, or simply a traveler in search of a cozy spot to enjoy a warm good meal, Missy Bon Bon is the perfect destination.
You can treat yourself to a culinary experience like no other at Missy Bon Bon, located in Limketkai Mall, Cagayan de Oro.