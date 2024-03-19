Unleash your beauty: Exclusive Women's Month offers await at SM Supermalls

WITH exclusive offers from SM Supermalls, enhance your beauty with premium treats fit for a queen during the celebration of Women's Month. SM supports each woman's individuality and encourages her to define empowerment on her own terms.

Throughout the month, SM championed the uniqueness of every woman, urging them to embrace their individuality and define their meaning of beauty.

Deoluxe Massage and Body Spa offers excellent spa treatments at special prices for the month-long celebration. For just Php 999, indulge in a soothing Swedish massage with hot stone therapy, including complimentary ear candling. Or opt for complete relaxation with the Combination Massage with Body Polish for P1,799, also with a complimentary hot stone.

For P2,499, enjoy the Combination Massage with Body Polish & Body Whitening, which comes with a complimentary hot stone. Plus, take advantage of nail care packages starting at P930, including complimentary classic lashes to enhance your look.

Indulge in a haven of self-care at Deoglow Skin Innovations—Elevating Urban Beauty with Expert Care. Their incredible offer this month includes five sessions and a complimentary basic facial treatment in the P12,500 Korean BB Glow package. Or opt for the P11,799 package, which includes a free basic facial, five sessions, and a free radio lifting. For P930, enjoy nail care packages with complimentary classic lashes, and a free gluta session for one session.

Additionally, get a 15% discount on Lay Bare's Brazilian with full-length eyebrow threading. Now is the moment to show off your best self. Explore their services for a more exquisite experience and bring out the best in you.

To all the strong, confident, empowered women, celebrate your strength and compassion to make the world a more beautiful place to live. Wearing the best version of yourself is a fashion statement that will never fade. (PR)