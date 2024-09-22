Youth-oriented drama series 'MAKA' set to inspire viewers across generations

IN AN exciting blend of teen drama and musical elements, GMA Public Affairs proudly presents “MAKA,” its latest youth-oriented series that crosses generational boundaries and resonates with audiences of all ages. Premiering on September 21, the show will air every Saturday at 4:45 PM.

MAKA features a talented ensemble of Gen Z actors, including Sparkle stars Zephanie, Ashley Sarmiento, and Marco Masa, along with Sparkle teen talents Olive May, John Clifford, Dylan Menor, Chanty Videla from the K-Pop group Lapillus, Sean Lucas, and May Ann Basa, also known as Bangus Girl.

The series explores the relatable challenges Gen Z faces today, while also highlighting their interactions with other generations—millennials, Gen X, and boomers. It features the world of high school students enrolled in the Arts & Performance (A&P) section of the public school Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts under Sir V, played by seasoned actor Romnick Sarmenta.

An accomplished but infamous artist, Sir V returns to his hometown and reluctantly accepts a teaching position at a local public school – the Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts or MAKA. Through his unexpected role as a mentor, he discovers that both he and his students have much to learn from each other.

Joining Romnick are fellow That’s Entertainment alumni Tina Paner, Jojo Alejar, Sharmaine Arnaiz, and Maricar De Mesa, with veteran actress Carmen Soriano completing the all-star cast.

Directed by best-selling author Rod Marmol, the series continues GMA’s tradition of producing exceptional youth-oriented programming, reminiscent of iconic shows like T.G.I.S. and Click. With its fresh and innovative storytelling, MAKA skillfully merges relatable themes with a modern twist.

Romnick, working with the young Sparkle stars for the first time, is eager to build connections with his co-stars. “I enjoy getting to know more people, especially from that age group, kasi kaedad nila 'yung mga anak ko. It gives me an insight into how I can better understand my own children," Romnick shared in an interview with GMANetwork.com. He adds, "It gives me the opportunity to learn more about their generation and their individual stories. Hopefully, I can share some of my own experiences that might be helpful to them."

Meet the students of MAKA

Zeph Molina (Zephanie) is the top singer in her section. Despite her talent and her innate leadership, Zeph struggles with stage fright.

“Crush ng bayan” Dylan dela Paz (Dylan Menor) is a notorious bully at their school who skips classes and instigates fights. Will things change when he joins MAKA’s Arts & Performance (A&P) section?

Ash Salonga (Ashley Sarmiento) is an 8th-grader known for her TikTok dance videos and online persona. Yet behind her outgoing image, she craves genuine connections.

Marco Reyes (Marco Masa) is a church choir member whose newfound crush pushes him to pursue theater. But will this be enough to fuel his passion for the arts?

Throughout his life, JC Serrano (John Clifford) has been exposed to art, albeit through his work at the Cebuano family-owned funeral home. Will he be able to prove his talent in visual arts at MAKA?

Livvy Ilagan (Olive May) is a passionate playwright and songwriter with a dramatic flair. Will this Cebuana find a deep connection with JC?

Chanty Villanueva (Chanty Videla) belongs to the upper class in MAKA. An outstanding singer of her class, Chanty is the pride of Grade 9 competing against Grade 8’s Zeph.

Sean Dimaculangan (Sean Lucas) is also part of the Upperclassman (Grade 9). Sean comes from a family of athletes who disapprove of his love for the arts.

Eighth-grader May Ann Cortez (May Ann Basa) might not excel in academics or the arts but this proud girl from Capiz will do everything to survive an independent life.

Watch as they navigate their lives at Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts, embracing the highs and lows of being part of Gen Z.

MAKA premiered this September 21 at 4:45 PM on GMA and via Kapuso Stream. Global Pinoys can watch it via the international channel GMA Pinoy TV. (PR)