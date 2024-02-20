Cagayan De Oro

Zamboanga's Wildcat Paddlers ruled dragon boat race in Oro

THE dragon boat race in Cagayan de Oro City has recently concluded with the UZ Wildcat Paddlers Team of the Universidad de Zamboanga grabbing three of the six champion titles of the two-day Mayor’s Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat Race.

During the Awarding and Fellowship Night on February 18, 2024, Zamboanga's wildcats won the championship title in three categories, namely: Premiere Women (400M), 24 Under Mixed (400M), and Premiere Mixed Novelty Race (400M).

Davao City's Gladiators grabbed the championship title in the Master Mixed (400M) category, and second runner-up in the Open (400M).

Ricspeed also won the championship title in the Open (400M) category, second-runner up on the Premiere Mixed (400M), and third runner-up in the Premiere Women (400M) and Premiere Mixed Novelty Race (400M).

Here is the complete list of winners of this year's Mayor's Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat Race:

Premiere Women (400M)

Champion: Universidad de Zamboanga Wildcats

1st Runner-up: Samal Dragons

2nd Runner-up: Barangay Carmen

3rd Runner-up: Ricspeed

24 Under Mixed (400M)

Champion: Universidad de Zamboanga Wildcats

1st Runner-up: Barangay Carmen Team B

2nd Runner-up: Barangay Carmen Team A

3rd Runner-up: Amihan

Master Mixed (400M)

Champion: Gladiators - Davao City

1st Runner-up: CBRP Carmen A

2nd Runner-up: CBRP Carmen B

3rd Runner-up: Hydra Premiere

Open (400M)

Champion: Ricspeed

1st Runner-up: Barangay Carmen

2nd Runner-up: Gladiators - Davao City

3rd Runner-up: Bakunawa

Premiere Mixed (400M)

Champion: Bakunawa

1st Runner-up: University of Wildcats

2nd Runner-up: Ricspeed

3rd Runner-up: Barangay Carmen

Premiere Mixed Novelty Race (400M)

Champion: Universidad de Zamboanga Wildcats

1st Runner-up: Barangay Carmen

2nd Runner-up: Samal Dragons

3rd Runner-up: Ricspeed

