Zamboanga's Wildcat Paddlers ruled dragon boat race in Oro

THE dragon boat race in Cagayan de Oro City has recently concluded with the UZ Wildcat Paddlers Team of the Universidad de Zamboanga grabbing three of the six champion titles of the two-day Mayor’s Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat Race.

The dragon boat competition, held last weekend at the Isla de Oro riverbank, was part of the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration spearheaded by the City Government and the local Filipino-Chinese community.