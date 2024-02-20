Zamboanga's Wildcat Paddlers ruled dragon boat race in Oro

THE dragon boat race in Cagayan de Oro City has recently concluded with the UZ Wildcat Paddlers Team of the Universidad de Zamboanga grabbing three of the six champion titles of the two-day Mayor’s Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat Race.
The dragon boat competition, held last weekend at the Isla de Oro riverbank, was part of the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration spearheaded by the City Government and the local Filipino-Chinese community.
During the Awarding and Fellowship Night on February 18, 2024, Zamboanga's wildcats won the championship title in three categories, namely: Premiere Women (400M), 24 Under Mixed (400M), and Premiere Mixed Novelty Race (400M).
Davao City's Gladiators grabbed the championship title in the Master Mixed (400M) category, and second runner-up in the Open (400M).
Ricspeed also won the championship title in the Open (400M) category, second-runner up on the Premiere Mixed (400M), and third runner-up in the Premiere Women (400M) and Premiere Mixed Novelty Race (400M).
Here is the complete list of winners of this year's Mayor's Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat Race:
Premiere Women (400M)
Champion: Universidad de Zamboanga Wildcats
1st Runner-up: Samal Dragons
2nd Runner-up: Barangay Carmen
3rd Runner-up: Ricspeed
24 Under Mixed (400M)
Champion: Universidad de Zamboanga Wildcats
1st Runner-up: Barangay Carmen Team B
2nd Runner-up: Barangay Carmen Team A
3rd Runner-up: Amihan
Master Mixed (400M)
Champion: Gladiators - Davao City
1st Runner-up: CBRP Carmen A
2nd Runner-up: CBRP Carmen B
3rd Runner-up: Hydra Premiere
Open (400M)
Champion: Ricspeed
1st Runner-up: Barangay Carmen
2nd Runner-up: Gladiators - Davao City
3rd Runner-up: Bakunawa
Premiere Mixed (400M)
Champion: Bakunawa
1st Runner-up: University of Wildcats
2nd Runner-up: Ricspeed
3rd Runner-up: Barangay Carmen
Premiere Mixed Novelty Race (400M)
Champion: Universidad de Zamboanga Wildcats
1st Runner-up: Barangay Carmen
2nd Runner-up: Samal Dragons
3rd Runner-up: Ricspeed