ZLREJ builds, turns over houses in Agusan del Sur

“Thank you so much, ZLREJ and Awit Foundation. When I lost my husband, I thought I wouldn’t survive the heartbreak and the financial distress,” Goloran said in Bisaya. “I’m just thankful that my son and apo were there to comfort me and ZLREJ was there to build me a home. I wish my husband were here to see us living in comfort.”

ZLREJ and the Awit Foundation have been building houses and houses of worship in Cebu and Prosperidad, provinces that are close to the hearts of the organization’s founders. Engr. Awit is from Cebu while Mrs. Awit is from Prosperidad, specifically La Suerte, a barangay with less than 2,000 population, based on the latest census.

Seblero and Goloran also offered their hands in the building of their homes as part of their sweat equity.

ZLREJ aims to build 50 houses in La Suerte.

“It’s a very little and perhaps insignificant contribution to nation-building, but it has a very big impact on the families who are now homeowners,” said Engr. Awit. “We just want to continue doing what our hearts want to do–one house at a time, and serve one family at a time.”

The foundation has also built three chapels -- one in La Suerte, another in a subdivision in Cebu where the Awits had their first home, and in Nangka, Balamban, where Engr. Awit’s father was from.

ZLREJ is also building a P2 million bell tower at the newly created Diocese of Prosperidad, St. Michael the Archangel Cathedral in Poblacion, Prosperidad. Pope Francis upgraded St. Michael into a diocese last October 15, 2024. The first Archbishop of Prosperidad, Rev. Ruben Labajo, will be installed on January 28, 2025.

ZLREJ was incorporated on August 30, 2016, and the Awit Foundation was founded on October 26, 2021.

“At ZLREJ, we believe in not just building structures but also building strong, resilient communities,” said Atty. Rejzl Anne Awit-Rapes, chief operating officer of ZLREJ. "We are thrilled to turn over these homes to families in need and to contribute to creating a better future for those who have experienced hardship. This project represents more than just construction; it's about providing a fresh start, stability, and hope for families."

Building communities is the core of ZLREJ’s corporate social responsibility. By providing people with homes, they get to focus on their livelihood and their family. By providing families with a nearby church, they can embrace hope and faith. (PR)