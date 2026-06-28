1 dead, 2 hurt in separate weekend crashes

METRO Cebu recorded two separate road crashes over the weekend that left one motorcyclist dead and two other people injured after motorcycles collided with larger vehicles in Minglanilla and Cebu City.

A fatal crash happened on the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Ward 1, Minglanilla, at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026. About an hour later, another motorcycle crash occurred on V. Rama Ave. in Cebu City.

In the Minglanilla crash, police said it occurred after the motorcycle crossed into the opposite lane when its driver reportedly fell asleep.

The fatality was identified as Vince Henry Donilo Saso, 32, of Tabtoy, Barangay Turan, City of Naga. He died at the scene after suffering severe head injuries when he was run over by a wing van.

His passenger, identified by the police only as Joy, 37, of Kinasang-an, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, sustained injuries and was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital, where she was reported in stable condition.

According to the Minglanilla Police Station’s investigation, the wing van was traveling north on the inner lane while Saso’s motorcycle was headed south.

Joy told investigators that Saso had fallen asleep before the motorcycle drifted into the opposite lane.

Charges prepared

The wing van driver, Jason Aliganga Fernandez, 43, of Gray Rocks, Pangdan, City of Naga, told investigators he steered to the right in an attempt to avoid the motorcycle but still struck it, causing the van’s wheel to run over Saso.

Fernandez remains in the custody of the Minglanilla Police Station and faces a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury and damage to property.

Illegal U-turn

At 7 a.m. on the same day, a 22-year-old architecture intern was injured after his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Fortuner that made an illegal U-turn across a double solid line on V. Rama Ave.

The motorcycle rider, identified only as Miles, of Barangay Labangon, suffered scrapes on his right knee and bruises on his shoulder after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Miles told the police that he was on his way to his internship in the mountain area of Barangay Guadalupe when the sport utility vehicle suddenly turned, leaving him with little time to brake before the collision.

The Fortuner driver, identified only as Loyd, 34, of Barangay Tagbao, Cebu City, told responders he was traveling with his wife and two children and made the turn because they were heading to a restaurant across the road.

Both parties agreed to settle the matter at the Traffic Enforcement Unit office. / AYB, JDG