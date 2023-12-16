1 dead, 3 injured after cargo truck goes awry in Minglanilla town

A MOTORCYCLIST died and three people riding in cars were injured after their vehicles were hit by a cargo truck carrying live chickens.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, December 16, 2023, along the national highway in Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

The deceased was identified as Ian Edsel Barangan, 40, of Purok 1, Seaside North Poblacion, Naga City, southern Cebu.

Those injured were Alvin Branzuela Agravante, 43, from Barangay Upper Pakigne, Minglanilla town, his wife Rose Maxine, 41, and Jaime Flores Insik, 58, from Barangay Boloc-boloc, Barili town, southwest Cebu.

According to Police Captain Kalvin Jomari Golitod, the cargo truck was traveling north when its 40-year-old driver, Ruel Malabago Pedrita, from Vallehermoso town, Negros Oriental, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into two Mitsubishi Mirage cars, a Mitsubishi Montero, and two motorcycles, one of which was driven by Barangan.

The cargo truck then came to a stop after hitting the steel railings of the Isuzu display center.

Pedrita was taken into police custody and will be facing charges for Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Homicide, Physical Injuries and Damage to Properties. (DVG, TPT)