1 dead, 6 missing after pickup truck swept away by flood in Carmen, Cebu

A 12-year-old girl lost her life, ten persons were rescued and six others went missing from a creek when the pickup cargo truck carrying them was swept away by the flood caused by the downpour at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Carmen, Cebu.

According to Major Charlie Santiago, the chief of the Carmen Police Station, the victims were going home to Barangay Cantucong, Carmen from a party at the Middle Earth Resort in Sitio Maggittin, Barangay Lower Matimao-an, Carmen, when the incident occurred.

Ranelo Hermoso, the driver of Toyota Hilux, reportedly crossed the spillway, when the rushing water carried away the vehicle.

The fatality and several of the missing were seated in the pickup's cargo compartment.

The Philippine Coast Guard, barangay tanods and the municipality's disaster risk personnel are currently conducting a search and retrieval operation to locate the missing individuals. (DVG,TPT)