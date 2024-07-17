1 dead, another hurt in motorcycle crash in Liloan, Cebu

A motorcycle crash caused the death of the backrider and injuries to the driver around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu.

Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of the Liloan Police Station, identified the deceased as Edgardo Tambago and the injured as Geo Vitancor, driver of the motorcycle.

According to Gingoyon, the victims skidded on the slippery road caused by persistent rain while they were traveling toward Cebu City.

The victims were brought to the Danao City Provincial Hospital, where Tambago was declared dead on arrival. (GPL, TPT)