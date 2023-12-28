1 dead, another hurt in motorcycle-van collision in Lapu-Lapu City

A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a van while traversing along the national highway in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The fatality was identified as Ronil Hinautan, 31, single, from Barangay San Miguel, Cordova town.

His backrider, Orlando Torregosa Pacaldo, a 38-year-old married man from Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, sustained injuries.

Lieutenant Cristian Torres of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office said that the motorcycle and the Toyota Hi-Ace van driven by 29-year-old Charlie Tapdasan, single, from Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City were moving in opposite directions when Tapdasan suddenly made a left turn and struck Hinautan.

Both victims were brought to the hospital, but Hinautan was declared dead on arrival by attending physician.

Tapdasan is being held by the police, while the case has not yet been settled. (DVG, TPT)