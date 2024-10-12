1 dies, 2 hurt in Pinamungajan road accident

A CAR driver died, while his two companions were injured after they collided with a truck from the opposite direction.

The accident took place at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Barangay Tajao, Pinamungajan, Cebu.

Jan Raydel Booc, 20, the driver of red Toyota Wigo with plate number GBE 8056, from Barangay Tubod, Toledo City, died on the spot, while his two companions were taken to the hospital.

The victims came from Toledo City.

Booc, an Aeronautics student, reportedly swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the approaching Isuzu Prime Mover truck (JAM 3817), driven by Diomar Caballero Bugna, 39, married, of Cabitoonan, Toledo City.

Diomar was with his truck boy, Glen Mark Caballero Bugna.

The victims were said to have been under the influence of liquor. (GPL, TPT)