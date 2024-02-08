1 dies, another critically injured in multiple vehicle collision in Cebu City

A MOTORCYCLE driver died, while his female backrider was critically wounded in a multiple vehicle collision along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City past 12 noon on Thursday, February 8, 2023.

The fatality was identified as Marcelino Pepito.

Pepito and his backrider were thrown off the motorcycle following a collision with Nissan Terra (F4B459) sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Marcelino Denila.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Arnilo Limalima, an investigator with the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, the SUV was traveling towards the downtown area when it first struck a public utility jeepney (PUJ) driven by Reynante Sumayang with route number 06B.

After that, it collided with a motorcycle, another PUJ with 06C route driven by Jonel Sabredo, and Alex Precillas' Toyota Veloz (GAS 9910).

"Ang unang naigo kadtong PUJ nga 06B dayon ang ikaduha ang motor. Pagka-igo sa motor milihay ning PUJ nga 06C og nibanda lang ang motor, dayon naigo na pud niya ang kasugat nga Veloz," according to Limalima.

(The 06B PUJ was struck first, followed by the motorcycle. The bike bounced back after it slammed into the 06C PUJ, which avoided the motorbike, until it finally hit the Veloz from the opposite direction).

At the time of the event, the two PUJs and the Toyota Veloz were heading uptown, while the motorbike and the SUV were heading towards the downtown area.

Denila acknowledged in the DyHP interview that following his collision with the PUJ, he lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and collided with other cars.

"Una nako naigo katung puti nga PUJ mao to naratol ko, dili gyud malikayan," Denila said.

(I got panicked after hitting the PUJ; it was inevitable).

Sumayang revealed that the Nissan Terra was traveling at a high speed.

"Straight baya ang dagan niya diri paingun sa ubos pero kusog lang gyud kaayo iyang dagan murag nasimang man gud siya, pag-igo sa akoa nabira pud siya sa laing sakyanan," Sumayang said.

(He was running downhill straight, and it seemed he had lost his way because he was very fast. When it hit me, the car was also dragged by another vehicle).

Both tires of Sumayang's jeepney exploded as a result.

The driver of the Toyota Veloz, Alex Precillas, stated that at the time of the event, they were going to have lunch with his two young passengers and his female employer, a doctor.

Denila will be facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury and damage to property. (With TPT)