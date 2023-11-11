1 dies, another hurt in multiple vehicle collision in Barangay Mabolo

A MOTORCYCLE driver died, while a Korean national was wounded in a multiple vehicle collision in Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City around 6 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The driver of the Suzuki Smash motorcycle, Jomarie Dacal-dacal Bernas from Bo. Luz died instantly after being hit by a fast-moving Ford Expedition with license plate GRN 739 driven by Jaehyun Lee, a married Korean national, from Beverly Hills, in Lahug, Cebu City, but temporarily residing in Mandaue City.

In an investigation conducted by the police, it was discovered that Lee, who was thought to be intoxicated, was traveling along Pope John Paul II Avenue when he hit the Toyota Fortuner (GAP 7443) driven by Marc Dominic Rama Arante near the Carmelite Monastery.

Arante was about to get out of the car and confront Lee but the latter did not stop and crashed into a Toyota Vios (GAR 6077) driven by Erwin Leonardo Conson, and a motorcycle belonging to Bernas, who died on the spot.

But instead of stopping, the foreigner kept driving and struck two mountain bikers Adrian Seguera and John Rin Lindra.

Lee crashed into a concrete fence and a Visayan Electric pole, and that's when he finally stopped.

Local resident Jecel Tapayan said she went out of her house after hearing a loud thud and saw Lee lying at their doorstep, quivering, with blood oozing from his nose, prompting her to call for help.

The rescue team from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office later arrived and brought the foreigner to the nearest hospital.

"Migawas ko sir kay mi kurog man ang among balay, mao to pag gawas nako nabali ang poste mao diay nadasmagan diay. Abi nako dako kaayo nga sakyanan nga nasangit sa atop ba pag tan-aw nako wala pa gyud ko kakita nga ang driver nag higda diha sa pultahan," Tapayan said.

(Our house was shaking, so I stepped outside, sir, and saw that the pole had been struck and broken. I initially believed it to be a large truck stuck on our roof. When I checked, I did not notice immediately the driver lying at the doorstep).

The Mabolo police are already preparing charges against Lee for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide and Multiple Serious Physical Injuries. (AYB, TPT)