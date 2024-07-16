1 dies in police shootout in Consolacion, Cebu

A motorcycle backrider was killed in a shootout with policemen around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, in Sitio Mapo, Barangay Garing, Consolacion, Cebu.

Vincent Diaz Yap, 27, of Barangay Pulpogan in the said municipality, was identified as the victim.

The motorcycle driver and his buddy, known only as Botyok, managed to escape.

Consolacion police informed SunStar Cebu that at 4:45 p.m., they received a call from a concerned resident regarding a shooting that took place in Sitio Mapo.

When responding policemen arrived 15 minutes later, Yap and Botyok tried to flee on a motorcycle, but the authorities caught up with them and ordered them to surrender.

The two suspects, however, opened fire on them, prompting the police to retaliate and fatally shot Yap.

Botyok then drove away, leaving behind his companion.

Yap was armed with a KG9 submachine gun, while Botyok had a .45 paltik handgun.

Before the policemen arrived, Yap and Botyok had a gunfight with 35-year-old Florencio Ermac Salde, who was injured in his leg.

Salde surrendered his AR-15 rifle to the police. (DVG, TPT)