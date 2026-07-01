1 killed, 3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Argao

ONE person was killed, while three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting involving men aboard a car and a motorcycle at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Purok Tambis, Barangay Capio-an, a mountainous village in the municipality of Argao, Cebu.

The fatality was identified as Rocky Bernabe Celada, 36, who died on the spot. The injured victims were identified as Edsel Campaner, Anselmo Canitan, and Anderson Padillo, 37, all residents of the area.

According to the initial investigation by the Argao Municipal Police Station, the victims were seated in the living room of Celada's house when a dark gray car and a motorcycle arrived. Unidentified men then suddenly opened fire on the group.

Celada was declared dead at the scene, while Campaner and Canitan were rushed to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital for treatment. Padillo managed to flee the area during the attack.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the gunmen and determine the motive behind the shooting.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the attack was related to illegal drugs.

Authorities said Celada had previously been imprisoned and was known for warning people in their barangay against engaging in the illegal drug trade, citing the hardships of being incarcerated.

Celada's relatives also believe that illegal drugs may have been the motive behind the fatal shooting. (AYB)