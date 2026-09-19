1 million trees eyed for Cebu watersheds, coastal areas

The initiative aims to use mobile technology to drive large-scale environmental action and help communities address the impacts of climate change, flooding and extreme heat.

The Carbon PH and GForest initiative was launched during the joint observance of World Bamboo Day and World Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Cebu Normal University in Barangay Nangka, Balamban.

Through the program, trees planted virtually by users through the GCash app will be translated into actual trees planted on the ground.