1 million trees eyed for Cebu watersheds, coastal areas

FINANCIAL technology platform GCash, Aboitiz Foundation, and the Balamban Municipal Government have partnered to plant one million trees across 1,000 to 1,200 hectares of critical watersheds and coastal areas in Cebu.
The initiative aims to use mobile technology to drive large-scale environmental action and help communities address the impacts of climate change, flooding and extreme heat.
The Carbon PH and GForest initiative was launched during the joint observance of World Bamboo Day and World Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Cebu Normal University in Barangay Nangka, Balamban.
Through the program, trees planted virtually by users through the GCash app will be translated into actual trees planted on the ground.
Project leaders said the initiative will complement engineering interventions, including river dredging, with nature-based solutions such as planting bamboo along riverbanks to serve as natural buffers.
They stressed that long-term environmental stewardship should take priority over short-term publicity, with local and corporate partners committing to the continued maintenance of planted trees.
During a press conference, Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug said the program will involve local farmers to help ensure the survival of the trees and bamboo planted under the initiative.
“We cannot just plant trees for photo opportunities and walk away. We are working directly with local farmers to ensure that every tree and bamboo shoot we put in the ground is actively maintained and survives to protect our riverbanks,” Cabahug said.
Michelle Fernandez, GCash vice president and head of Corporate Sustainability and Communications, said the initiative fulfills commitments made through the GForest platform.
“Filipinos planted trees in the app, and we are going to fulfill that promise here on the ground. Our vision is Finance for All, so that no one gets left behind,” Fernandez said. (ABC)