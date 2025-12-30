1 of 2 suspects in Barili firecracker stalls fire arrested

ONE of the two men who intentionally set fire to stalls selling firecrackers in Barangay Minolos, Barili, Cebu on December 28, 2025, was arrested.

The arrested suspect was identified as Jonathan Matosada, 43, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Barili but originally from Barangay Toko, Binanuagan, Negros Oriental.

Authorities are still searching for his companion.

The two suspects allegedly caused the blaze by lighting a triangle firecracker and throwing it near the displayed firecrackers, resulting in a fire that razed nine improvised stalls.

Matosada was arrested around 4 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, at his residence in Barangay Poblacion. He is now facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property.

A joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Barili and the Barili Municipal Police Station revealed that prior to the fire, a motorcycle arrived carrying two men.

The back rider reportedly got off the motorcycle and bought a triangle firecracker from a stall.

Witnesses said the suspect was around 30 years old and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He allegedly lit the triangle firecracker and immediately threw it near the displayed firecrackers, estimated to be about one meter away.

After the firecracker exploded, fragments scattered and were believed to have landed on the displayed firecrackers, causing the fire.

When the fire was extinguished, the motorcycle used by the suspects was recovered at the fire scene.

The police and the BFP coordinated with the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas to identify the motorcycle owner and also backtracked CCTV footage in the area, which directly pointed to the two suspects.

Cebu Police Provincial Office Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. commended his personnel for the swift arrest of one of the suspects.

“The swift identification and arrest of the suspect reflect the commitment of our police personnel and partner agencies to pursue accountability and uphold public safety. This operation demonstrates our resolve to act decisively while observing due process and respecting the rights of all individuals,” Mangelen said.

Investigations by the Barili police, in coordination with the BFP, are ongoing to identify and locate the suspect’s companion, who remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon, December 30, 2025.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office urged the public to strictly follow regulations when buying firecrackers and to comply with rules implemented in designated display areas to ensure everyone’s safety. (AYB)