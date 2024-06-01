1 of 4 suspects in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City shooting incident nabbed

One of the four suspects in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man in Kawit Street, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, around 10 a.m. last Thursday night, May 30, 2024, was apprehended by the Carbon police during a manhunt operation at 11 a.m. of the following day, Friday, in Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita.

Police identified the suspect as alias Kinjie 28, who was tagged as the accomplice of the three men who shot and killed Ronel of Barangay Laray, Talisay City.

Ronel was riding a bike when four men suddenly showed up, one of them was armed and shot the victim twice in the head.

The other three, who were identified by the witnesses, are still being sought by the Carbon police.

According to Police Major Philip Libres, the chief of the Carbon Police Station, personal grudge was the reason behind the shooting.

The suspects reportedly threatened to kill the victim when they see each other again.

It was found during investigation that Kinjie had previously been detained for robbery, spent five years in the Cebu City Jail, and was only freed in 2022.

Apart from the witnesses, the CCTV footage of the shooting incident helped identify the culprits. (AYB, TPT)