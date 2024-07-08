1 Palaro athlete confined in CCMC for dengue

THIRTY-FOUR participants of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 have been treated for various illnesses at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) since June 28, 2024.

As of Sunday, July 7, only one was admitted, while four were under observation. The rest were discharged.

The CCCM had set up a Palarong Pambansa fastlane to accommodate athletes, coaches and staff from 17 regions in the country.

SunStar Cebu asked the attending nurse for details on each case, but was told these were confidential.

CCMC medical director Dr. Peter Mancao confirmed in a phone interview on Monday, July 8 that they attended to over 30 patients involved in the Palaro.

Many of them suffered from sports-related injuries, while two had dengue fever, he said. Another had appendicitis, he added.

Although he did not go into details, he said majority of the sports-related injuries involved sprains.

He said the patients were treated, prescribed medication and then discharged.

He said the two dengue patients came from the Cordillera Administrative Region. They were admitted last Friday, July 5, but one was discharged over the weekend, he said.

“Morag padung na siya maayo kay nagkaanam naman og kawala ang hilanat but kapoy pa ba,” he said of the one who remains confined in the hospital.

(He seems to be recovering because his fever is slowly disappearing but he is still tired.)

“Bag-o pa man ni sila naabot dire, most likely didto pani sa ilaha nakuha,” Mancao explained.

(They just arrived, so most likely they got the dengue from their place.)

He said the confined patient should not participate in any “strenuous physical activity.”

Mancao advised all Palaro participants to apply insect repellent to avoid getting dengue.

During the press conference at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, Department of Education Assistant Secretary and Palarong Pambansa secretary general Francis Cesar Bringas said four athletes were admitted to the CCMC: two had dengue, one had German measles and the other one had acute appendicitis.

Bringas said their committee on health and safety are still trying to determine where the two dengue patients were bitten. / CDF WITH REPORTS FROM JPS