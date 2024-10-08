10 'Best sequels' according to Rotten Tomato

1. “Paddington 2” (2017) – 99% If you haven’t seen “Paddington 2,” you might be surprised to find it at the top of this list. But trust the critics: the charming, heartwarming sequel about the beloved bear from Peru is a triumph in family filmmaking. Its universal appeal makes it a crowd favorite for all ages. S

2. “Toy Story 2” (1999) – 100% The rare sequel that stands as perfect as its predecessor, “Toy Story 2” improves on everything that made the original great. Heartwarming, funny and adventurous, this film is a beloved staple of the Pixar legacy.

3. “Three Colors: Red” (1994) Part of Krzysztof Kieślowski’s trilogy, “Red” is a masterclass in storytelling and visual poetry. Its layered narrative makes it an extraordinary conclusion to the “Three Colors” series, often cited as one of the greatest cinematic achievements of the ‘90s.

4. “007: Goldfinger” (1964) – 99% James Bond has seen many adventures, but few are as iconic as “Goldfinger.” With its quintessential gadgets, villains, and one-liners, this film set the gold standard for action films and helped define what a great Bond movie should be.

5. “Toy Story 3” (2010) – 98% Pixar’s third outing for the “Toy Story” franchise struck a deep emotional chord with audiences. More than just a sequel, “Toy Story 3” captured the bittersweet feeling of growing up and letting go, a moment many of us know too well.

6. “Before Midnight” (2013) – 98% The final chapter in Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy, “Before Midnight” is a profound exploration of love and relationships. It’s proof that not all sequels rely on action or thrills — sometimes, it’s the intimate and personal that leaves the most impact.

7. “The Godfather, Part II” (1974) – 96% Arguably one of the greatest sequels ever made, “The Godfather, Part II” does the impossible by standing shoulder to shoulder with its predecessor. Coppola’s continuation of the Corleone saga is as epic, tragic and compelling as the original.

8. “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) – 98% A horror classic that took the themes of the original and amplified them. James Whale’s “Bride of Frankenstein” remains a brilliant example of a sequel that expands the universe while introducing new, iconic characters, action sequels in film history.

9. “Toy Story 4” (2019) – 97% With “Toy Story 4,” Pixar again did the unthinkable: breathe life into a franchise that many thought had ended perfectly. Although the original trilogy was beloved, “Toy Story 4” managed to give Woody and the gang an emotionally satisfying farewell — or so we thought?