10 'Best sequels' according to Rotten Tomato

The conversation surrounding movie sequels is always a heated one, especially when films like “Joker: Folie à Deux” hit a nerve with fans. Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of recent years, its reception has been surprisingly polarizing, with critics slamming it as an unnecessary and misguided sequel to the original “Joker.”
It raises the age-old question: why are some sequels lauded as masterpieces while others fall flat?
A sequel, by definition, is a continuation or follow-up to a previously released film, often revisiting familiar characters, plot lines or even universes. The problem? Many sequels struggle to match the original’s success. But when they work, they work spectacularly, managing to surpass even their predecessors.
Rotten Tomatoes, one of the internet’s leading aggregators of film reviews, recently released a list of the best movie sequels of all time, ranked based on their Tomatometer scores — a percentage derived from the positive reviews of accredited critics.
Let’s look at Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10 movie sequels that prove not all follow-ups are bad: