10 Capitol-run hospitals get 325 new personnel

A TOTAL of 325 newly hired medical and non-medical personnel have been deployed across 10 Capitol-run hospitals, aiming to address long-standing staffing shortages and improve healthcare services for residents throughout the province.

According to a Facebook post by the Cebu Provincial Government, the largest reinforcements were sent to Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH)–Danao (50 staff), Bantayan District Hospital (48) and Tuburan District Hospital (45). Other beneficiaries include Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital in Camotes (33), Barili District Hospital (33), Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao (28), Oslob District Hospital (28), Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod (24), M.J. Cuenco Memorial Hospital in Malabuyoc (22) and Minglanilla District Hospital (14).

These new personnel will help reduce patient backlogs, strengthen emergency care and improve access to specialized medical services, especially in towns that have historically struggled with limited healthcare resources.

Breakdown of newly hired personnel:

CPH–Danao: 12 doctors, 23 nurses, four medical technologists, six clerks, five housekeeping staff

Bantayan District: three doctors, 14 nurses, three nursing attendants, six med-techs, three lab aides, one rad-tech, one dietitian, two pharmacists, four clerks, one pharmacy assistant, five housekeeping, five utility workers

Barili District: five doctors, 10 nurses, two nursing aides, two med-techs, three lab aides, one rad-tech, six clerks, one pharmacy assistant, six housekeeping staff

Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial: three doctors, 11 nurses, four med-techs, two pharmacists, four lab aides, four clerks, one rad-tech, four housekeeping, one driver

Oslob District: 12 nurses, three med-techs, three lab aides, four clerks, five housekeeping, one pharmacist

Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial: four doctors, seven nurses, three med-techs, four clerks, two drivers, three lab aides, five housekeeping staff

Juan B. Dosado Memorial: four doctors, 10 nurses, two med-techs, one rad-tech, one pharmacist, two clerks, three utility workers, one housekeeping staff

M.J. Cuenco Memorial: six nurses, two med-techs, three lab aides, five clerks, one pharmacy assistant, five housekeeping staff

Minglanilla District: three doctors, seven nurses, one nursing aide, two med-techs, one clerk

(Detailed figures for Tuburan District Hospital are pending.)

The addition of these professionals is expected to alleviate the burden on existing staff who have long struggled with heavy workloads and delayed treatments. This surge in hiring fulfills Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s campaign promise to prioritize provincial healthcare.

“This large-scale hiring underscores Governor Baricuatro’s people-centered agenda to restore and revitalize Cebu’s public healthcare system,” the post reads. “It ensures that hospitals are adequately staffed and that Cebuanos, especially those in far-flung communities, receive the quality medical care they rightfully deserve.”

The Provincial Government plans to hire additional personnel for six more hospitals in the coming weeks to continue filling long-vacant

positions. / CAV