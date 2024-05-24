10 Cebu graduates top March 2024 teachers licensure exams

AT LEAST 10 graduates from Cebu-based schools have made it to the top 10 of the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) for elementary and secondary levels.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday, May 24, that of the 10 Cebu graduates, seven took up the examination for secondary level, while three topped the exam for the elementary level.

In the elementary category, Gracelyn Celestian Ygot of Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Moalboal, placed second with a rating of 92.20 percent.

Another student from CTU-Moalboal, Arnie Joy Goyha Emia, placed sixth with 91.40 percent rating, while Mary Rose Gaviola Garcia of Cebu Normal University (CNU) placed eighth with 91 percent rating.

Here's the top 10 list in the elementary level: