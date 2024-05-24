10 Cebu graduates top March 2024 teachers licensure exams

AT LEAST 10 graduates from Cebu-based schools have made it to the top 10 of the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) for elementary and secondary levels.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday, May 24, that of the 10 Cebu graduates, seven took up the examination for secondary level, while three topped the exam for the elementary level.
In the elementary category, Gracelyn Celestian Ygot of Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Moalboal, placed second with a rating of 92.20 percent.
Another student from CTU-Moalboal, Arnie Joy Goyha Emia, placed sixth with 91.40 percent rating, while Mary Rose Gaviola Garcia of Cebu Normal University (CNU) placed eighth with 91 percent rating.
Here's the top 10 list in the elementary level:
In the secondary level, four topnotchers were from CNU, one from the University of the Visayas (UV), one from CTU, and one from the University of San Carlos (USC).
Rita Jean Bagsican Cabanug of UV-Cebu City; Bella Jayne Enriquez Capin, Jayen Telen Guasa, and Gwendleline Kaye Evangelio Librero of CNU; and Shiraz Dawn Arnado Tanginan of CTU Main placed ninth.
Ranked 10th in the same test were Mary Tonje Albert Aballe of CNU and Flora Mae Rigasajo Tolentino of the USC.
Here's the top 10 list in the secondary level:
The PRC said that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees (46.67 percent) and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees (58.78 percent) passed the LEPT.
Below are the complete lists of successful examinees:
The examinations were given on March 17, 2024 in 36 testing centers all over the Philippines.
The PRC added that of the 20,890 elementary teacher who passed the test, 17,561 were first-timers and 3,329 were repeaters.
For the secondary level, 41,787 passers were first-timers and 8,752 were repeaters. (CDF/LMY)