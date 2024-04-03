10 Cebu LGUs suspend in-person classes

TEN local government units (LGUs) in Cebu have announced the temporary suspension of face-to-face (F2F) classes due to the recent increase in the heat index.

The heat index is the temperature the human body feels when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

The LGUs said schools will implement an alternative delivery mode of learning to minimize the disruption on students’ learning. This includes modular distance learning where learners use a self-learning module either in print or digital format that is usually implemented for those living in rural areas or provinces with intermittent internet connection.

Lapu-Lapu City, Liloan and Consolacion suspended F2F classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school from Wednesday, April 3, 2024, to April 12.

The City of Naga and Talisay City suspended F2F classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school from April 3 to 14.

Toledo City and San Fernando suspended F2F classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school from Thursday, April 4, to April 13.

Ronda suspended F2F classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school from April 3 to Friday, April 5.

Private schools in these eight LGUs have the discretion to decide whether to suspend F2F classes.

Minglanilla and Cordova suspended F2F classes in both public and private schools from kindergarten to high school from April 3 until further notice.

More LGUs

Department of Education (DepEd) 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday that he expects more school division superintendents to give him an update on their situation.

“So far, there are only three LGUs [that have notified us]. Though I am still waiting for documents from other superintendents [for other suspensions], but so far these are Talisay, Lapu-Lapu and Naga,” he said.

He said LGUs also have the authority to suspend F2F classes during typhoons and other calamities.

In an interview last March 18, Jimenez said public and private school heads and principals have the discretion and are authorized to shift to modular classes “in cases of unfavorable weather and environment, such as, but not limited to, extremely high temperatures,” under DepEd Order 37 of 2022.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) 7, for its part, welcomed the move of the 10 LGUs.

In a statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, ACT 7 president Cristopher Abrajano called on other LGUs to exercise their power to suspend classes given the urgency of the matter.

He also called on the DepEd 7 to look into the welfare of teachers, saying they have received reports “from the ground that teachers are still made to report to schools to supposedly prepare the modules for parents to collect from school,” which, for them, defeats the logic of suspending F2F classes.

Cebu City Schools Division superintendent Nimfa Bongo reminded school principals about their authority to suspend F2F classes due to the continued hot weather.

She said F2F should be automatically suspended if the heat index reaches 40 degrees Celsius.

Less retention

In Mandaue City, the Local School Board (LSB) said it plans to adopt a blended learning approach for pupils in elementary and high schools during the last two months of school year (SY) 2023-2024.

During an LSB meeting at the Mandaue Science High School in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia on Wednesday, Bianito Dagatan, DepEd Mandaue superintendent, suggested putting in place measures to ensure pupils are still able to effectively learn, as most of them tend to have less knowledge retention without teacher supervision.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is the LSB chair, supported the idea of blended learning. He said the approach is ideal, especially since pupils are still recovering from the learning gaps caused by the Covid-19 pandemic during which they had to attend full modular classes.

Modular learning is an individualized instruction that allows learners to use self-learning modules, either in print or digital format, depending on the pupil’s needs.

The LSB said it might implement a blended class setup that will involve dividing students’ class time between F2F and modular classes, as well as shortening class times.

This blended class setup may remain in place while the heat index, particularly in Cebu, remains high.

Dagatan proposed shortening classes from six hours to three hours and using the remaining three hours for modular activities to be done at home. The classes will be divided into morning sessions from 6 to 9 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 3 to 6 p.m.

He said pupils will attend F2F classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for their catch-up classes. They will have modular classes at home on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Concerns

Dixie Ortiz, president of Mandaue’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA), was worried about the safety of elementary school pupils if they were to be dismissed at 9 a.m.

Ortiz said most parents are already at work by this time, which means children will either have to walk home by themselves or get stuck in school waiting for their parents to fetch them.

It will also be difficult for parents with children attending afternoon classes to send them to school, especially if they have work.

There are also concerns regarding the lack of drinking water, which prompted the LSB to discuss the provision of at least two tabletop dispensers per floor. This will ensure pupils are well hydrated while attending F2F classes.

Cortes announced plans to issue an executive order (EO) that will formalize a decision based on the recommendations of all involved stakeholders.

Representatives from school divisions, PTAs, and other school personnel had until 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss and present their suggestions, which will serve as basis for the mayor’s EO.

Cortes said he also asked personnel of the Mandaue City College to discuss their plans and recommendations for blended learning for college students.

DepEd order

Dagatan said DepEd has issued an order authorizing school superintendents to halt F2F when the heat index reaches 40 degrees Celsius.

Schools in Mandaue City continue to hold F2F classes since the heat index in the city has not climbed above 38 degrees Celsius.

This week, the weather bureau Pagasa Mactan warned that the heat index in Cebu may reach 51 degrees Celsius in the coming months.

Cortes assured that he would revise the EO if the humid weather worsened over time.

“As much as we wanted to be reactive, we want to prioritize consultation because our DepEd personnel, principals, and superintendents have a better understanding of the situations in our schools,” he said.

Due to the heat, DepEd will shorten SY 2023-2024. It was initially scheduled to end on June 14, but it will now end on May 31 to give way to the gradual return to the old school calendar.

The fourth grading periodical test for the current school year will be conducted on May 16 and 17, and the closing or the end-of-school-year rites are slated on May 29, 30 and 31.

Earlier this year, Jimenez said the decision to shift the school year’s start back to June was in response to numerous complaints regarding the challenges of conducting classes during the dry hot season that starts every March.

SY 2024-2025 will start on July 29 and end on May 16, 2025.

He said they will finally be able to revert to the June opening of classes again during the opening of SY 2025-2026 and the succeeding school years.

The late start of the school year began in 2020, when the opening of classes was delayed to Oct. 5, taking into account the logistical challenges in areas facing mobility restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that when the heat index reaches 51 degrees Celsius, it can cause heat cramps and exhaustion, and prolongued exposure can lead to a heatstroke.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino attributed the increase in the heat index to the El Niño phenomenon and the ongoing dry, hot summer. He said Cebu typically experiences its highest temperatures in May.

On May 31, 2010, also during an El Niño, Cebu recorded a surface temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and heat index of 49 degrees Celsius. / KJF, HIC