10 hurt in 8-vehicle smashup

AT LEAST 10 people were injured after a taxi unit rammed into several other vehicles on P. Del Rosario Extension corner J. Alcantara St. in Cebu City around 6 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024.

Two of the 10 victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Involved in the incident were four taxi units, an L300 van, and three motorcycles that were waiting for the traffic light on corner N. Bacalso Avenue to turn green.

A taxi driven by Paul Degron, 60, a resident of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, reportedly hit a motorcycle that was behind two taxi units.

Due to the impact, the two taxis also rammed into the L300 van, which then crashed into another taxi unit.

Two other motorcycles were also hit.

The two persons who were rushed to a hospital were onboard the motorcycles.

Degron admitted that he was the one who crashed into the vehicles, but he denied that he fell asleep while driving.

He said he was also puzzled as to why he crashed into the vehicles.

"Wala may problema ang akong sakyanan sir. Natingala na lang ko nga naingun ani ni (Nothing’s wrong with my vehicle. I wondered why it happened)," said Degron.

However, the driver of another taxi involved in the incident said that Degron was running fast, stressing that the motorcycles he hit first were even thrown off the street.

"Didto pa na siya nakaigo sa unahan sa mga motor. Ang una niya naigo, nanglupad tawon ang mga naigo niya sir, perting kusoga lagi," said the taxi driver who asked not to be named.

Degron was placed under the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office.

He promised to face the charges that may be filed against him. (AYB/LMY)