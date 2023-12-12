10 kilos of shabu seized in Cebu City barangay

ABOUT 10 kilograms of suspected shabu were confiscated during the buy-bust operation conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) past 9 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Harvey Torres, 30, from San Pablo, Laguna.

Taken from Torres were huge bundles of alleged shabu weighing around 10 kilograms and with a standard drug price of P68 million.

Police launched the operation against Torres after confirming reports about his illegal drug activity. (AYB, TPT)