10 minors among new HIV cases in Cebu; Advocates push for wider education

TEN children aged 15 and below were among more than 300 individuals who tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Cebu from January to November 2025, according to the Provincial Health Office (PHO), raising continued concern over the virus’ reach among younger age groups.

During a media forum on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, PHO Health Education and Promotion Officer Wilfredo Salgado Jr. presented the latest available data, noting that health authorities are still awaiting updated HIV surveillance figures for 2026. He emphasized that while overall case numbers are being closely monitored, the presence of infections among minors remains a pressing public health concern.

Salgado stressed that the province continues to intensify its information and education campaigns, particularly targeting adolescents and young adults, in order to address gaps in HIV awareness and prevention.

“Giving correct education and information with regard to HIV, because without health literacy and information dissemination to the younger generation, they will not be aware of what the illness is,” Salgado said.

He added that prevention efforts must go hand in hand with proper care and support for persons living with HIV (PLHIV), especially young patients who require a more sensitive and structured approach to treatment.

“We need to give attention and care. Holistic base care is given to PLHIV,” he said, explaining that treatment is not limited to medication but also includes counseling, mental health support, and family or community involvement.

According to data from the Department of Health (DOH) 7, a total of 954 HIV cases were recorded in Cebu Province, with 319 coming from Cebu’s major cities.

The data showed that the leading mode of transmission remains unsafe sexual contact, with male-to-male sexual intercourse accounting for 629 cases.

This is followed by male-to-female transmission with 133 cases, and male-to-female sexual contact patterns with 118 cases.

Other reported causes include injecting drug use with 29 cases and mother-to-child transmission with four cases.

Salgado also raised concern over “lost to follow-up” cases, particularly in Cebu and Bohol, where some patients discontinue treatment or move to other locations without properly transferring medical care.

He explained that these cases often occur when patients relocate for work, education, or personal reasons.

However, he assured that the province’s Electronic Medical Record system allows health facilities to track patients and ensure continuity of treatment even if they transfer to another region.

Despite this, he acknowledged the challenge of maintaining consistent contact with PLHIV who are no longer in their original treatment areas, but assured that efforts are ongoing to locate and refer them to the nearest health facilities for continued care and monitoring.

Health authorities continue to urge the public, especially young people, to take HIV seriously, undergo regular testing, and seek accurate information to prevent further transmission and reduce stigma surrounding the disease.

Continuing awareness

Meanwhile, HIV advocates in Cebu have warned against complacency amid fluctuating case numbers, stressing that a decline in reported infections should not lead to reduced awareness efforts.

Cebu Pride Movement co-founder Ramon Matthew Basabe underscored the importance of sustaining HIV education and community engagement, saying that misinformation and stigma remain major barriers in prevention efforts.

“The lower the cases, the lower the awareness,” Basabe said during the same forum, emphasizing that public attention often fades when numbers appear to decline.

Basabe said LGBTQIA+ organizations, non-government organizations , and members of the creative sector are working together to make HIV information more accessible, relatable, and easier to understand for different sectors of society.

He noted that education campaigns are now being designed not only for members of the LGBTQIA+ community but also for teachers, parents, and community leaders who play a key role in shaping awareness and behavior among young people.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to transform HIV testing and treatment facilities into more welcoming “community hubs,” aimed at reducing fear, stigma, and discrimination often associated with HIV services.

“HIV is preventable. It’s not dirty, and that’s the stigma we’re trying to remove because of the depression that often comes with it,” Basabe said.

He added that people living with HIV now have access to effective treatment that can suppress the virus to undetectable levels, making it untransmittable through sexual contact. This concept is widely known as “U=U” or Undetectable = Untransmittable.

Basabe said advocates hope to normalize discussions on HIV in the same way society discusses other chronic conditions such as diabetes, where patients can seek treatment without fear of judgment or discrimination.

He also expressed support for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives in Cebu, saying these efforts could help expand HIV awareness conversations beyond specific communities and encourage broader participation from families, schools, workplaces, and local institutions. / Bejay Tabayag, Benedicto College intern and Jhoyenn Sumayang, CNU intern