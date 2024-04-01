10 most valuable Pokémon cards ever — could you be sitting on a fortune?

Pokémon has not only just captured but also electrified the imagination of the Philippines, weaving itself into the very fabric of Filipino entertainment, gaming and merchandise. It’s a phenomenon that has crossed generational boundaries, capturing the hearts of both young and old.

From video games to the anime series, and especially the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), the franchise has become a cornerstone of Filipino pop culture. The Pokémon video games, in particular, have been a significant part of Filipino gaming culture, with many of us growing up with our hands clasped around Nintendo consoles, journeying through pixelated realms in search of these enchanting creatures.

We’re taking a deep dive into one of the most beloved aspects of the franchise — the Pokémon TCG. This isn’t just any exploration, though. We’re on a quest to uncover the 10 most expensive Pokémon trading cards in existence. These are not just pieces of cardboard; they are treasures, keepsakes of a rich and vibrant history that may very well be sitting in your drawer, waiting to be rediscovered. So, let’s embark on this exciting journey through the world of Pokémon cards. Who knows, by the end of this, you might just realize you’re holding onto a small fortune!

10. Neo Genesis 1st Edition Holographic Lugia

Estimated Price: $144,300 (P8,059,443.60)