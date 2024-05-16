10 nabbed as PRO 7 intensifies campaign against swertres

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) is now intensifying their campaign against illegal gambling in the region following the complaint of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office that their income has been affected due to the continuous operation of illegal numbers game called ‘swertres.’

In line with this, the police arrested 10 ushers and coordinators in separate anti-illegal gambling operations in Cebu.

The Balamban Municipal Police Station arrested four ushers and a coordinator in barangays Baliwagan, Buanoy and Aliwanay.

Seized from them were gambling paraphernalia and money generated from selling swertres tickets.

The Bantayan Police Station also arrested a woman who was caught issuing swertres tickets.

The 29-year-old suspect from Purok 1, Barangay Lipayran, Bantayan town, was asked to produce a document to prove that she was legally operating a small-town lottery but failed.

The operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7) also arrested three male swertres ushers and a coordinator in separate operations in Barangay Vito, Minglanilla, and barangays Talayong, Banigan and Bato in Badian town.

Taken from them were bet stubs, income from gambling, tally sheets and other gambling paraphernalia.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9287 or an act increasing the penalties for illegal numbers games. (AYB, TPT)