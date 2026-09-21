10 named National Artists of the Philippines for 2026

Malacañang officially announced on Sept. 9, 2026, the conferment of the Order of National Artists (Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) on 10 distinguished cultural luminaries.

Conferred by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Proclamation 1414, s. 2026, the country’s highest civilian state honor for the arts — jointly administered by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) — recognizes extraordinary contributions across literature, visual arts, design, performance and architecture.

Four years after the previous conferment, this cohort marks key milestones — including the proclamation of the first woman National Artist for Visual Arts — while honoring living cultural icons and posthumous trailblazers alike.

Literature

Dr. Nicanor Tiongson: A preeminent cultural scholar, critic, dramatist and educator. Professor Emeritus at the University of the Philippines Diliman and former artistic director of the CCP, Tiongson’s pioneering research on traditional forms — such as the komedya and sinakulo — and works like the 10-volume “CCP Encyclopedia of Philippine Art and The Women of Malolos” have defined modern Filipino cultural consciousness.

Gregorio Brillantes (Posthumous): One of the country’s finest masters of short fiction in English. A Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards Hall of Famer and veteran editor, Brillantes examined existential displacement, subtle spiritual crises and political weight in classics like “The Distance to Andromeda and Other Stories” and “The Apollo Centennial.”

Visual Arts

Imelda Cajipe-Endaya: A trailblazing printmaker, painter, mixed-media artist and activist who made history as the first female visual artist named National Artist. A co-founder of the feminist art collective Kasibulan, her assemblages and socially conscious pieces center on women’s rights, labor, the domestic sphere and the Filipino diaspora.

Nunelucio Alvarado: A celebrated social realist and cornerstone of the Visayan art movement. Hailing from Negros Occidental and a founding pillar of the Black Artists of Negros, Alvarado uses bold lines and vivid, earthy palettes to give monumental visual weight to the struggles, dignity and resistance of sugar plantation workers (sakadas).

Design

Maria Beatriz “Patis” Tesoro: Revered as the “Grand Dame of Philippine Fashion” and a dedicated heritage preservationist. Tesoro spent decades reviving Philippine handloom weaving traditions, championing indigenous textiles — most notably piña cloth — and translating ancestral craftsmanship into contemporary high fashion.

Music

Alfredo S. Buenaventura: An acclaimed composer, conductor and educator whose expansive body of work bridges Western classical forms and Filipino musical heritage. His operas, symphonic poems, cantatas and marches celebrate Philippine history and folklore through rich orchestral and vocal composition.

Dance

Rafael “Nonoy” Froilan: A legendary premier danseur and choreographer regarded as the “King of Dance” in the country. A pioneering pillar of Ballet Philippines, Froilan performed leading classical repertoire opposite world-renowned ballerinas, raising the standard and visibility of male classical and contemporary ballet nationwide.

Theater

Teodoro “Teddy” Hilado (Posthumous): Recognized as the father of lighting design in Philippine theater. Serving as technical director for the CCP and theater director of the Folk Arts Theater, Hilado established stagecraft and architectural venue production as critical narrative arts in Philippine performance.

Film and Broadcast Arts

Armando “Bing” Lao (Posthumous): A foundational screenwriter, story editor and cinematic mentor. Lao revolutionized Philippine cinema through realism and non-linear narrative techniques, pioneering the renowned “Found Story” workshop method and penning critically acclaimed screenplays including “Itanong Mo sa Buwan,” “Pila-Balde” and “Serbis.”

Architecture

Gabriel Formoso (Posthumous): A giant of mid-century Philippine modern architecture. Over a career spanning four decades, Formoso shaped the urban landscape of Metro Manila with landmarks characterized by clean functional lines, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Complex, Asian Institute of Management and The Peninsula Manila.

More than a career capstone, this cohort mirrors the breadth of the Filipino experience — from the grassroots struggles of rural laborers to breakthroughs in feminist art and indigenous textiles. In cementing the legacies of these ten masters, the conferment both preserves national heritage and sets an enduring standard for future generations of Filipino creators.