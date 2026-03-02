10 national agencies join Cebu City’s 24/7 ‘Mayor of the Night’ service hub

AT LEAST 10 national government agencies have committed to join Cebu City’s 24/7 “Mayor of the Night” government service hub, as the City Government formally signed the lease contract for the facility on March 2, 2026.

The ceremonial contract signing, held at the Mayor’s Office, marked a major step in the rollout of the round-the-clock one-stop government center aimed at serving night-shift workers, particularly those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the initiative strengthens collaboration between the local government, national agencies, and private sector partners to make frontline services accessible beyond regular office hours.

Among the national agencies that signified their participation were the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Postal Corporation, Land Transportation Office, Cebu City Police Office, and the Department of Labor and Employment.

Representatives from the agencies attended the ceremony and committed to deploying personnel who will operate during night hours once the hub opens.

Members of the Cebu City Council also witnessed the signing, including Councilors Paul Labra, Winston Pepito, Rhea Jakosalem, and Jose Abellanosa, who expressed support for the program’s goal of improving government service delivery.

Leaders from the BPO sector likewise signified their backing of the initiative, with companies such as AZPIRED BPO, Cebu Telenet Philippines, NAP Solutions Inc., Shearwater Health, Tahche, Tech Mahindra, TTEC, Virtual Staffing Solutions, Conduent, and SOS present during the event.

The lease agreement was signed by Kim John Cebrecus, president of Eklektos Estates Inc., with Maxim Angelo Cebrecus, corporate secretary, serving as witness.

The 24/7 “Mayor of the Night” office is designed to bridge the gap between traditional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. government office hours and the schedules of employees working evening and graveyard shifts.

Once operational, the hub will allow workers to process government transactions without having to take leave from work or sacrifice rest time. (CAV)