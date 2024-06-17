10 queer Filipino artists who deserve a spot on your playlist

In recent years, the local music scene in the Philippines has blossomed with a vibrant array of queer artists bringing their unique sounds and perspectives to the forefront. Their artistry not only celebrates individuality and diversity but also pushes the boundaries of Filipino music.
Here are 10 queer Filipino artists you should add to your playlists.
Paul Pablo
Hailing from Davao City, Paul Pablo has captured hearts with their unique “hugot-tronic” sound — a blend of heartfelt lyrics and electro pop beats. Songs like “Bangin,” “Kalawakan” and “Kaya” showcase their ability to address themes of love, society and identity with poise and impact. Paul Pablo’s music not only entertains but also highlights the rich, untapped potential of the Visayas and Mindanao regions.
Sassa Gurl
Felix Petate, known as Sassa Gurl, is a TikTok-sensation-turned-music-artist. Breaking stereotypes with their R&B track “Maria Hiwaga,” Sassa explores a more masculine persona while singing and rapping about love and infatuation. Their previous release, “Lagot!,” was a pop anthem for Pride Month, proving their versatility and knack for creating impactful music. Sassa’s work challenges the norms of male-dominated genres and redefines queer representation in Filipino hip-hop.
Dom Guyot
A multi-talented singer, songwriter and dancer from Cebu City, Dom Guyot’s music proudly reflects the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) experience. Their album “Unbeloved” is a poignant exploration of loss and love, resonating deeply with listeners and earning millions of online plays. Dom’s music is a testament to their artistry and their commitment to sharing authentic stories through song.
Stef Aranas
Trans Filipina Stef Aranas, along with producer Euge, delivers the best of pop-R&B with a signature style that is both smooth and rhythmic. Their songs, such as “Eyes” and “Live for Love,” draw from Stef’s personal experiences and perspectives, offering a blend of love and political commentary. Their music is not just enjoyable but also serves as a source of comfort and inspiration for queer listeners.
Marina Summers
Adrian Matthew Guinto Alabado, known professionally as Marina Summers, has gained international recognition through “Drag Race Philippines” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World.” Their music, including tracks like “AMAFILIPINA” and “BORN TO DO DRAG,” reflects their vibrant drag persona and their journey in the drag world. Marina Summers continues to be a pioneering figure in the Philippine drag community.
Pixie Labrador
Pixie Labrador’s music offers sincere ballads of queer love and heartbreak, challenging the underrepresentation of sapphic OPM (original Pilipino music). Their style is lyrical, tranquil and deeply moving, making their live performances entrancing. Pixie’s work provides solace and inspiration, especially for those in the closet, allowing them to connect with the emotions they weave into their melodies.
Jason Dhakal
Originally from Oman, Jason Dhakal moved to the Philippines to pursue their passion for music. Their independent releases, such as the EP “Night In,” have made significant ripples in the local R&B scene. Jason’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, often created with collaborator dot.jaime, have earned them a dedicated following and critical acclaim.
Jerika Teodorico
Jerika Teodorico is a beloved artist in Cebu’s Vispop scene, best known for their song “Labyu Langga.” Their music, influenced by their upbringing in a music-loving family, evokes a sense of nostalgia and joy. Jerika’s acoustic melodies and relatable lyrics have made them a household name, bringing the charm of Vispop to a wider audience.
Kio Priest
Kio Priest’s music is characterized by its duality — dark, introspective themes juxtaposed with vibrant, colorful influences. Their songs tackle issues like escapism, depression and anxiety, but also celebrate the diverse faces of the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual plus) community. Kio’s work is a much-needed voice in the Filipino music scene, advocating for proper representation and challenging societal norms.
Miguel Odron
Miguel Odron, a finalist of “Idol Philippines” Season 1, is making their mark with soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Their debut single “Chevy Cruze” showcases their talent for infusing emotion into every song. Miguel’s music, with its easy-flowing beats and introspective lyrics, brings a refreshing new sound to the OPM scene and promises a bright future for this emerging artist. S