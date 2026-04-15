10 road safety lessons every Filipino should practice daily

1. Buckle up!

Seatbelts aren’t optional but are required by law under Republic Act 8750. Whether you’re in the front or back seat, wearing one significantly reduces injury during accidents.

2. Respect speed limits

Overspeeding remains a leading cause of road crashes. Government guidelines set clear limits depending on the road — from slow barangay streets to faster highways.

3. Practice defensive driving

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) emphasizes self-discipline. Anticipate hazards, stay alert and react calmly to sudden changes on the road.

4. Stay sober and well-rested

Fatigue and alcohol impair judgment and reaction time. If you’re tired, don’t push through. Rest. Safe driving starts with a clear mind.

4. Stay sober and well-rested

Fatigue and alcohol impair judgment and reaction time. If you’re tired, don’t push through. Rest. Safe driving starts with a clear mind.

5. Keep a safe following distance

Tailgating is a common but dangerous habit. The simple “3-second rule” gives you enough time to react if the car in front suddenly stops.

6. Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy

Authorities regularly inspect vehicles to ensure safety compliance. Faulty brakes, worn-out tires, and broken lights are major accident risks and violations.

7. Obey road signs and traffic rules

Traffic signs are standardized by the Department of Transportation and enforced by the LTO, ignoring them can lead to fines and accidents.

8. Put the phone away

While not always highlighted enough, distraction is a growing risk. Even a quick glance at your phone can cause a crash. Stay focused on the road at all times.

9. Be a ‘Road Safety Guardian’

The Department of Transportation encourages Filipinos to take part in road safety by reporting violations and promoting responsible driving culture.

10. Remember: Safety is shared responsibility

Road safety isn’t just for drivers. Pedestrians, cyclists, commuters: everyone plays a role. National programs like the CRASH-FREE campaign aim to build a culture where everyone looks out for each other.

At its core, road safety is about intention. It’s about choosing caution over convenience, patience over pressure, and awareness over distraction. While policies and enforcement from agencies like the DOTr and LTO continue to evolve, the real power lies with everyday road users. Each careful decision creates a ripple effect, making the streets a little safer for everyone. Because beyond the traffic, the noise, and the rush, there is a shared goal that connects us all: to arrive, to return, and to make it home safe and whole.