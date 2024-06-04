10-year-old boy dies in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City fire

THREE houses were destroyed by the fire that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and forced three families and 13 individuals to flee their homes.

The incident took place in Borbajo Street, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

It started at 2:21 a.m. and was totally extinguished in less than 20 minutes.

It was learned that the victim, Nathan Jade Villamor, was trapped inside the house when the fire broke out.

The fire allegedly started from the house owned by Felomina Arco and rented by the victim’s grandmother, Nita Villamor.

Firemen estimated the damage at P300,000.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Riza Julve, the case investigator from Cebu City Fire Station, said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)