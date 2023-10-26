100 BSKE bets in Mandaue served notice to explain

AT LEAST 100 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates in Mandaue City who were accused of premature campaigning were already served notices to explain.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, election officer of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Mandaue, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, October 26, 2023, that the notices will be sent to the Comelec Central Office in Manila for investigation.

Gujilde could not confirm yet if any of the involved candidates were bound for disqualification, stressing they are still waiting to apply the decision released by the Central Office for such.

Operation baklas

Meanwhile, Gujilde reminded BSKE candidates to follow the guidelines in placing their election posters and other campaign paraphernalia.

In Comelec Mandaue's "Operation Baklas," which started on October 20, Gujilde said they dismantled more or less 13 posters placed in undesignated areas, such as on trees, within walls, gates, and inside public places.

As per Comelec guidelines, posters should be 2x3 feet in size and are placed only beside public places, such as public markets, barangay halls, and gymnasiums, except schools, and pinned on made-up billboards.

Also, posters that are not standalone, having a maximum size or lesser of 2x3 feet, and put together side by side to form a collage-like poster exceeding 2x3 feet; with single letters of names, having a maximum size or lesser of 2x3 feet, assembled to form a size exceeding 2x3 feet, or another similar manner of means of a grouping of such posters that tends to circumvent the size limitation; posters or tarpaulins bearing the image of candidates, whether individually, by group, or of the whole slate which exceed 2x3 feet; and those that do not bear the words "Political advertisement paid for/by_______" or "Printed free of charge," as may be applicable are considered prohibited campaign propaganda.

Gujilde also cited the city's existing ordinance, which prohibits the nailing or roping of trees, emphasizing it is what some candidates do to put their election posters.

But she clarified they had not filed charges against those candidates who violated the posting guidelines.

Gujilde said they will have another Operation Baklas on October 27. (HIC)