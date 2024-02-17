100 Danao City scholars finish IT-BPM courses

THE third batch of around 100 scholars of the Danao City Government received their diplomas from the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) scholarship program on February 14, 2024, at the Danao City Civic Center.

Fifty of the graduates completed the Creative Web Design Course, while another 50 enrolled in Contact Center Services NCII.

The city government hoped that these graduates would enhance the IT hub in the city.

Danao City Mayor Mark Thomas "Mix" Durano led the graduation ceremony as he handed out the certificates and allowances to the scholars.

Durano emphasized the city's dedication to developing talent and fostering economic growth in the IT-BPM industry.

The city government is currently accepting applications for the ongoing scholarship program, which is in anticipation of the exponential growth in the IT-BPM sector.

Residents or non-residents are encouraged to coordinate with the Barangay Affairs Office (BAO) at the Danao City Hall.

The city government, in collaboration with the Durano Administration, Office of Senator Bong Go, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), Call Center Academy (CCA), Ramon Nito Durano Family Foundation Inc. (RNDFFI), Cebu Technological University - Danao Campus and Colegio de San Antonio de Padua, offers a comprehensive range of TESDA-accredited courses.

These courses include Contact Center Services, Creative Web Design, Medical Transcription, and Internet of Things, among others.

Since its inception, the scholarship program has helped 350 scholars.

These beneficiaries learned essential skills and knowledge to excel in their field.

“The Danao City IT-BPM Scholarship Program is just the beginning, the IT-BPM Investments will soon be present in Danao, and to accommodate them, the City will soon establish IT Parks located in strategic locations in Danao that are accessible to all modes of public transportation and close to different food chains of the city," Durano said in a statement on Thursday, Feb.15, 2024.

"We are also developing our Digitalization Roadmap as we aim to be included in the next Digital Cities of the Country and increase our ranking in terms of competitiveness in all aspects of growth not just limited to economic growth," he added. (EHP)