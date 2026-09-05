10,000 runners set for Milo Marathon's 50th anniversary in Mandaue

OVER 10,000 runners are expected to run in the 50th anniversary of the Milo Marathon on September 6, 2026 in the streets of Mandue City.

"Seeing a lot of running events. Milo only biggest and most prestigious marathon in Philippines. Other races might be more elite, but really for us, it's all about sports and having more kids in starting line," said Milo Sports head Carlo Sampan. "After finish line, it doesn't stop there, there will be all sorts of free sports clinics free and also My Milo Stories."

The kicks off at the Gatewalk and around the streets of Mandaue City before returning to the finish line, also at the starting point.

The marathon features distances of 21K, 10K, 5K, and 3K.

Last year there were a total of 40 runners that qualified for the Milo National Marathon. The qualified runners this year will run in the nationals in December in Clark, Pampanga.

"I'm proud to say that one of my legacy being the local partner for the Milo Marathon in their 50th anniversary. I ran my first Milo Marathon in 2005 and I'm proud to say that I had a very good time with sub-four. Milo has always been a part of my life with the two marathons that I ran," said race director Joel Juarez.

The top runners for the men's and women's division in the Milo National Marathon in December will earn the chance of representing the country in the Sydney Marathon in Australia next year.

One of the most prominent names that once ran the Milo Marathon is former Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, who was once one of the country's top runners. (EKA)