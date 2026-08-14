104 hogs from Negros Island intercepted, euthanized in Badian

AUTHORITIES intercepted 104 live hogs worth about P520,000 at a port in Barangay Poblacion, Badian, Cebu, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. The animals were later euthanized and buried amid the Province’s ban on hog shipments from Negros Island and other African swine fever (ASF)-affected areas.

The hogs arrived on a small motorized boat from the Negros Island Region (NIR) and were already being loaded onto a truck when police and municipal livestock personnel intervened, according to Badian Police Station officer-in-charge Capt. Feb Seares.

The shipment was turned over to the Provincial ASF Task Force for assessment, biosecurity inspection and final disposition, Seares said in a statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 14.

Seares said the task force later informed police that the hogs had been “humanely euthanized and buried.” He said Badian police did not know where the animals were euthanized and buried because they had already been turned over to the task force.

Police alerted to shipment

The interception followed a report from Moalboal Police Station officer-in-charge Maj. Miles Damoslog about the possible arrival of a vessel carrying live hogs from Negros.

Lt. Elias Torres led the Badian police team that went to the port. The officers coordinated with Moalboal police and the Municipal Livestock Office.

Police apprehended two people at the site, identified by Seares as the truck driver and helper.

Seares said the two refused to disclose where in the NIR the hogs came from.

The police then coordinated with the Municipal Livestock Office, Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies before turning over the shipment to the Provincial ASF Task Force.

Ban remains in effect

The interception was carried out under Executive Order (EO) 39, issued by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on July 7.

The order imposed a 45-day ban on the entry of live hogs, fresh pork and processed pork products from Negros Island and other ASF-affected areas. The ban is set to expire Aug. 21.

EO 39 followed EO 36, issued June 26, which strengthened border controls and directed authorities to conduct monitoring and inspections to protect Cebu’s hog industry.

The restrictions were imposed after confirmed ASF cases were reported in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, and La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

Cebu maintains ASF-free status

Cebu remains free of ASF, according to the Provincial Veterinary Office, which has continued surveillance and biosecurity measures across the province.

The Bureau of Animal Industry has also granted Recognition of Active Surveillance for African Swine Fever certification to 16 Cebu local government units.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy previously said the certification allows qualified hog raisers to ship animals outside their local areas without securing separate negative ASF test results for every shipment, subject to existing requirements.

Other hog interceptions

The Badian incident follows other attempts to bring hogs from Negros into Cebu.

On July 8, a vessel reportedly carrying hogs attempted to dock in Ronda but turned back after police intervened. The same day, authorities intercepted 42 hogs at Tangil Wharf in Dumanjug and returned them to Negros Oriental for violating the provincial ban.

On Aug. 9, two piglets were brought from Negros into Barangay Tuble, Moalboal. They were returned the following day after local officials learned of their entry. / CDF