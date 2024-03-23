104 real properties, other assets for E-bidding

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to host an “as-is, where-is” electronic public bidding (e-bidding) featuring 104 real properties and other assets on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9 a.m. on April 24, 2024, until 9 a.m. on April 25.

Bids shall be opened at 10 a.m. on April 25. Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register.

Once registered, buyers may submit their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

Consisting of 102 residential/subdivision lots situated in Amber Homes Subdivision, Brgy. Poblacion, Sta. Maria, Bulacan, two vacant residential lots in Cavite and Pampanga; five cars, three motorcycles and one generator, the e-bidding presents a diverse selection of assets that cater to various investment preferences and objectives.

It is also a good opportunity for investors, developers and individuals seeking to acquire assets. Previously owned by closed banks, the lot sizes up for e-bidding range from 40 square meters to 1,778 square meters.

Prospective buyers can browse through the catalogue of offerings on the e-bidding portal where the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process and Conditions of Bid are posted. (PR)