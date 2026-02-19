105 Mactan garment workers hit by 50% pay cut as global orders drop

MORE than 100 garment workers in Lapu-Lapu City are facing a difficult start to the year after their workweek was cut in half. A subcontractor at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (Mepz) 1 reduced working days because there are not enough global orders coming in.

For the 105 affected employees, this means their usual six-day workweek has been slashed to just three days, leaving them with only half of their regular take-home pay.

The cut

The changes began on Jan. 20 and are scheduled to last until March 31, 2026. According to a letter from the company’s management dated Feb. 5, the "flexible schedule" was created to keep the business running while global demand for apparel is low.

Kim Francisco, the officer-in-charge of the City Public Employment Service Office (Peso), explained that the company had to adjust to survive.

“Their customer orders have slowed down," Francisco said. "That’s why they need to adjust their working days due to the lack of orders. Instead of six days a week, the workweek has been reduced to just three days.”

Struggle for families

While the company is trying to stay afloat, the workers on the factory floor are feeling the financial sting. Losing three days of wages every week makes it hard for laborers to cover basic costs like food and rent.

“The implication of this, of course, is lower pay," Francisco noted. "They were supposed to earn income for the entire six days each week, but their income has been cut in half. It’s not enough to support their family and daily living.”

The company's management has not yet commented on whether they considered other ways to prevent such a large loss in wages for their staff.

Government help

To help the workers get through this period, Peso has asked the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for assistance. Currently, the city is providing affected workers with five kilograms of rice and other basic necessities to help bridge the gap.

This situation is a reminder of the challenges faced by export-oriented industries. Similar work cuts happened in Mepz during the 2020 pandemic when global demand for electronics and clothing dropped.

The current reduced schedule is expected to end in late March. Officials are hoping that global orders will pick up soon so that workers can return to a full six-day schedule and regain their full income.

For now, these 105 families are waiting for the global market to stabilize, hoping that their full-time jobs—and full-time paychecks—will return in April.