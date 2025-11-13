108 dead, 1,365 injured, 44 missing in Cebu due to Typhoon Tino

A TOTAL of 108 fatalities, 1,365 injured individuals, and 44 missing persons have been reported in Cebu Province following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, according to the latest situation report from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) issued at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Compostela recorded the highest number of fatalities, followed by Liloan and Balamban, as authorities continue retrieval and rescue operations in affected areas across the province.

Below is the breakdown of casualties.

* Compostela: 37 fatalities, 362 injured, 23 missing. Six additional bodies were retrieved — 2 unidentified, 3 confirmed residents of Liloan, and 1 from Cebu City.

* Liloan: 34 fatalities, 126 injured, and 2 missing

* Balamban: 14 fatalities, 869 injured, and 15 missing

* Danao City: 9 fatalities, 1 injured, and 1 missing

* Asturias: 4 fatalities, 2 injured, and 2 missing. The additional fatality was previously listed as missing

* Talisay City: 7 fatalities and 6 injured

* Mandaue City: 1 fatality, 1 injured, and 1 missing

* Bantayan: 1 fatality and 2 injured

* Tabogon: 1 fatality

(CDF)