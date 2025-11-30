10K join anti-graft rally in Cebu

AN ESTIMATED 10,000 people joined the Sugboanong Pakigbisug Kontra Korapsyon (SuPaKK) rally led by Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy and various civil society groups on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

The march began at the Basilica del Sto. Niño following a mass celebrated by Uy, who thanked the faithful for attending despite the heat, saying, “Bahalag mainitan, basta dili lang makawatan” (It’s okay to get hot, as long as we are not robbed).

He linked the SuPaKK event to the start of the Advent season, noting that Advent symbolizes preparation, renewal and new hope.

Uy told attendees that while physical rest is necessary, “spiritual sleep” leads people away from God and weakens their conscience, contributing to issues such as broken families, rising suicide cases, environmental damage and widespread corruption.

“Corruption is severe, greed and covetousness are excessive… Because God is absent in the lives of many people. Wake up now,” he said in Cebuano, urging the public to unite and “walk in one direction — towards God.”

He added in a mix of Cebuano and English, “This is the right way forward. Let us no longer fight, let us no longer be divided. Let us unite towards God. Renewal begins when God becomes our direction.”

The march proceeded to the Fuente Osmeña rotunda, where a short program was held.

Nearly 1,000 police officers — including 347 from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion — were deployed to secure the activity, while the Police Regional Office 7 placed an additional 4,000 personnel on standby. Police reported no untoward incidents throughout the event.

During the program, Ramil Racuña, a resident of Dumlog, Talisay City, shared a testimony linking the deaths of two of his neighbors during the Nov. 4 typhoon Tino flash floods to alleged corruption in the construction of the Mananga River dike.

He recounted losing his dog in the incident and said the tragedy made him reflect on how substandard infrastructure placed communities at risk.

“I became a criminal to my own dog, that’s when I thought I killed the dog, what more for the people who are affected by that corruption, who are like they were killed by these people greedy for wealth,” he said in Cebuano.

Racuña’s remarks formed part of the coalition’s call for accountability from officials involved in public works.

Meanwhile, progressive groups under Bagong Alyansang Makabayan 7 held a separate march-rally marking the 162nd birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio.

Bayan 7 chairman Jaime Paglinawan said about 800 members and supporters joined the activity to push for a wage increase, subsidies for farmers, stronger worker protections and an end to corruption.

Protests across the nation

Thousands of protesters also trooped to various areas in Metro Manila on Sunday, with a call for accountability amid corruption allegations related to anomalous flood control projects. Protesters led by Akbayan Party-list Representatives Chel Diokno and Perci Cendaña marched from Edsa Shrine to Edsa People Power Monument in Quezon City in a protest action dubbed “Trillion Peso March.” Among those who joined were Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and former senator Franklin Drilon.

In Luneta Park in Manila, various progressive groups led by Bayan also staged protest action against corruption. The Manila Police District initially prevented protesters from proceeding to Rizal Park due to lack of permit, sparking a commotion, but later allowed the groups to hold their program.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said there were around 5,000 protesters at the People Power Monument and 3,000 in Luneta Park. More than 17,000 police personnel were deployed in Metro Manila to ensure the security of the participants and the peace and order of the activities.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said a reinforced security plan was implemented to prevent violence similar to what happened on Sept. 21, when rioters attacked police personnel at Ayala Bridge and in Mendiola in a bid to infiltrate Malacañang. Heavy road blockades, including razor-sharp barbed wire, concrete barriers and multi-level shipping containers, were pre-positioned in roads leading to Malacañang Palace.

The PNP also monitored protest actions in Pangasinan, Quirino Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Angeles City in Pampanga, Laguna and Eastern Samar. More than 2,000 individuals with the same call for accountability over corruption joined these actions. / CDF, JPS, AYB, TPM / SunStar Philippines