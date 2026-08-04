10th Asian Aero Gymnastics meet opens in Tagaytay

MANILA – Close to 400 gymnasts from 12 countries are competing in the 10th Aero Gymnastics Asian Championships which kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

The tournament, carrying the theme “Leap, Dance, One Asia,” is organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) and sanctioned by the Asian Gymnastics Union.

“We are all excited over the staging of this event, which promises to be an entertaining and dynamic festival symbolizing the harmony, unity and camaraderie that sports can achieve among our Asian aerobic gymnasts even in a competitive atmosphere,” GAP president Cynthia Carrion said in a news release on Tuesday.

“That we are holding the championships in the beautiful city of Tagaytay and at the reconfigured Tagaytay CT Velodrome will be a unique and memorable experience for our participants and fans alike.”

The velodrome was modified to accommodate three competition floors and a 3,000-seat gallery for fans.

“We will have a VIP box for our honored guests where they will have a vantage view while the athletes perform and display their artistry and athleticism during the meet,”

Carrion said.

Podium finishers will receive one-of-a-kind medals spotlighting the famed Taal Lake and Volcano, while mascots “Bughaw” and “Lila” (violet) wearing aerobic tights and leotards have also been tapped to spice up the event.

“The 10th Aero Gymnastics Championships is another fine example of using the hosting of international events to boost our top local tourist attractions like Tagaytay City,” Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio said.

“While local tourists are already aware of its reputation as a great tourist destination, there are still a lot of foreigners who may not know Tagaytay’s natural and man-made charms,” added Gregorio, who also heads the National Sports Tourism Interagency Committee. / PNA