10th Gothong Cup slated

THE Alta Vista Golf and Country Club (AVGCC) will host the 10th edition of the Albino D. Gothong Amo Cup Memorial golf tournament on June 5-6, 2026.

The tournament features six categories: Division A, Division B, Division C, Seniors (55 years old and above), Super Seniors (70 and above), and Ladies.

The 18-hole tournament is open to AVGCC members and non-members, with registration fees pegged at P3,000 for members and 4,000, for non-members. The Amo Cup X is an individual event that will follow the Molave Point System.

A BYD Seal 5 car awaits any golfer who scores a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole, while a P100,000 cash prize will be awarded for aces on all par-3 holes.

The Amo Cup aims to raise funds for the various charitable projects of Alpa Foundation.

The tournament honors the late Albino D. Gothong, who was widely regarded as the godfather of the Filipino-Chinese golf community. He was a known philanthropist, an avid traveler, and a passionate golfer.

Gothong served as a former director of AVGCC and is remembered for organizing grand golf events with his group during the mid-1990s.

His group organized the Filipino-Chinese golf tournament and other events at the AVGCC, Cebu Country Club, and Club Filipino de Cebu.

Gothong also helped many people through his foundation by supporting students’ education. He also made anonymous donations to fund drives benefiting indigent patients. / EKA